How are firms dealing with US import tariffs on Chinese goods that could persist?

HUIZHOU, Guangdong: Singaporean digital door lock firm Igloo has been manufacturing its products in China's Guangdong province since 2017.

The company chose the country as a base due to its expertise in hardware product development.

However, against the backdrop of a trade war between China and the United States that has been ongoing since 2018, Igloo has looked elsewhere to make its chipsets - crucial components for computers.

“We intentionally chose the chipset not to be China-based because of ongoing US tariff issues,” its chief operating officer Steven He told CNA.

While Igloo is not currently affected by import duties, it is wary that it may be in the future.