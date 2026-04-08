Japan aims to boost women troops as it struggles to enlist

TOKYO: Japan wants to significantly boost the number of women in the military by the mid 2030s, the defence ministry has said, as it struggles to convince young people to enlist.

Under a new target set this year, women should account for 13 per cent of troops in Japan's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) by March 2036, up from 9 per cent currently, the ministry said.

The recruitment drive comes as the ministry pledged to improve conditions for female personnel in the wake of a widely reported sexual assault scandal in which an ex-soldier used YouTube to share her story after an internal military probe was dropped.

The ministry plans "to promote the active engagement of female personnel", it said in a statement to AFP, emphasising the need for "work-life balance".

As opportunities for female troops continue to expand, the ministry is "improving facilities ... including the development of women's restrooms, baths, and dedicated areas at each garrison and base, as well as women's quarters on vessels", it added.

Tokyo is upping defence spending and trying to lure more talent to its armed forces, as anxiety grows over China's territorial ambitions in the region.