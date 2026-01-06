Japan nuclear plant operator may have underestimated quake risks

TOKYO: A Japanese nuclear plant operator said it may have presented data underestimating earthquake risks to regulators, as Japan moves to revive nuclear power nearly 15 years after the Fukushima disaster.

Chubu Electric Power's Hamaoka plant - located in an area of central Japan at risk of a potential "megaquake" - is undergoing regulatory safety checks, with the aim of restarting two reactors.

But the company's president said late on Monday (Jan 5) that the estimated maximum seismic ground motion that the plant could experience during a quake "may have been underestimated".

"This incident could seriously affect the (safety) review process and undermine the trust of local communities and other stakeholders in our nuclear business, and potentially shake its very foundation," he told reporters during an emergency press conference.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown in 2011.

However, the resource-poor nation now wants to revive atomic energy to reduce its heavy dependence on fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet growing energy needs from artificial intelligence.

The world's biggest nuclear plant, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, is expected to restart operations later this month, pending final approval from the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA).