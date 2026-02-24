Japan to deploy missile systems on island near Taiwan by 2031

TOKYO: Japan's government plans to deploy surface-to-air missiles on one of its remote western islands near Taiwan by March 2031, the country's defence minister said on Tuesday (Feb 24).

It is the first time Japan has specified the timing of the deployment.

The ministry announced the plan in 2022 to ramp up its air defences on the island, which already hosts a Japanese military base.

Japan's defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a regular press conference in Tokyo that the deployment on Yonaguni island would take place in the 2030 fiscal year, which ends in March of the following calendar year.

The comments come during a months-long row between Japan and China, with Beijing on Tuesday announcing that it was imposing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms that it said were involved in building up the country's military.

