Major 7.5-magnitude quake strikes off northern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

TOKYO: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday (Apr 20), Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to 3m in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.

The quake, which hit at 4.53pm local time (3.53pm Singapore time) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture, was 10km deep and strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.

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