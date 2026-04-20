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Major 7.5-magnitude quake strikes off northern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings
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Major 7.5-magnitude quake strikes off northern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

The tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo.

Major 7.5-magnitude quake strikes off northern Japan, triggers tsunami warnings

A television screen shows a news report on Japan Meteorological Agency's tsunami warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3m to reach large coastal areas in northern Japan after an earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan, in Tokyo, Japan on Apr 20, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

20 Apr 2026 04:06PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2026 06:01PM)
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TOKYO: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan on Monday (Apr 20), Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to 3m in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures.

The quake, which hit at 4.53pm local time (3.53pm Singapore time) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture, was 10km deep and strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.

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Source: Agencies/fh/zl

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