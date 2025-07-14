Japan election could further hamper BOJ's drive to raise rates

TOKYO: Japan's central bank may face political pressure to keep interest rates low for longer than it wants, as opposition parties favouring tax cuts and loose monetary policy are expected to gain influence after a Jul 20 election.

Opinion surveys suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition may lose its majority in the upper house of parliament, forcing it to court an array of smaller parties pushing for easier fiscal and monetary policy.

The governing bloc led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is already a minority in the more powerful lower house, so a stalemate in both chambers could give opposition parties outsized influence in policy decisions.

Ishiba has supported the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy of gradually lifting interest rates from near zero as inflation picks up in the world's fourth-biggest economy, while trying to curb the biggest government debt burden in the industrial world.

But if opposition groups gain traction with their pressure on the BOJ to avoid rate hikes and for the government to cut the sales tax, that could boost bond yields and complicate the bank's efforts to normalise monetary policy, some analysts say.

The BOJ declined to comment on the potential impact of the election on monetary policy.

"There's a 50 per cent chance the ruling coalition could lose its majority in the upper house, which could lead to increased debate about cutting Japan's consumption tax rate," said Daiju Aoki, chief Japan economist at UBS SuMi Trust Wealth Management.

"That would push up Japan's long-term interest rates by stoking concern over the country's finances," he said.