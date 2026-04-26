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East Asia

Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in the north
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East Asia

Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in the north

The fires are now burning for a fifth straight day on Sunday (Apr 26), threatening a town that has already lost nearly a tenth of its population in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in the north
A helicopter drops water as wildfires continue in Otsuchi on Apr 25, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
26 Apr 2026 03:14PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2026 07:20PM)
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OTSUCHI, Japan: Japan has deployed 1,400 firefighters and 100 Self-Defense Force personnel to battle mountain blazes in the northern part of the country, with the fires, now burning on Sunday (Apr 26) for a fifth straight day, continuing to threaten a picturesque coastal town.

The area consumed by the fires reached 1,373ha as of early Sunday morning, up 7 per cent from a day earlier.

The fires threaten residential districts of Otsuchi on the Pacific Coast - a town that lost nearly a tenth of its population in one of Japan's worst disasters, the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Evacuation orders are in place for 1,541 households or 3,233 residents, roughly a third of Otsuchi's population.

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"Although the Self-Defence Forces are fighting the fires from the sky (with helicopters), the dry weather and winds are helping the fires expand," Otsuchi Mayor Kozo Hirano told a press conference.

One Otsuchi resident said he worried about the damage the wildfire could inflict.

"A fire burns everything down. With a tsunami, you might have something left after the destruction," Yoshinori Komatsu, 74, said as he watched Self-Defence Force helicopters dump water over fires in the distance.

The only casualty to date has been one minor injury suffered when a person fell at an evacuation center, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on its website.

No rain is expected in the region on Sunday or Monday, but a brief shower is forecast on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The cause of the fires is unclear and under investigation.

Source: Reuters/ht

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Japan wildfires climate
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