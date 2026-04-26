Japan deploys 1,400 firefighters to battle raging wildfires in the north

OTSUCHI, Japan: Japan has deployed 1,400 firefighters and 100 Self-Defense Force personnel to battle mountain blazes in the northern part of the country, with the fires, now burning on Sunday (Apr 26) for a fifth straight day, continuing to threaten a picturesque coastal town.

The area consumed by the fires reached 1,373ha as of early Sunday morning, up 7 per cent from a day earlier.

The fires threaten residential districts of Otsuchi on the Pacific Coast - a town that lost nearly a tenth of its population in one of Japan's worst disasters, the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Evacuation orders are in place for 1,541 households or 3,233 residents, roughly a third of Otsuchi's population.