Japan should debate cap for foreign residents, government report says

TOKYO: Japan needs to conduct a fundamental review of its policy for foreign residents and should debate whether a cap should be introduced, according to a government report released on Friday (Aug 29).

Concerns over an influx of foreigners, both temporary and permanent, have become a hot topic in Japan, where growth in support for an anti-immigration party in July's upper house election contributed to the ruling coalition's loss of its majority.

The world's number 4 economy this week also announced a plan to introduce tougher requirements for visas for foreign entrepreneurs. And in the lead-up to the election, the government set up a cross-agency body to respond to issues such as crime and overtourism involving foreigners.

Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki, who oversees the immigration agency, said in Friday's report that Japan lacked unified policies concerning foreigners.

"Additionally, there has been no discussion on the impact on society, potential friction, quantitative management of foreign residents, or the framework for optimising systems related to foreign residents," the report said.