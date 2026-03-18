As wildfires rise globally, one Japanese city shows how to adapt
Once ravaged by repeated fires, Hakodate has transformed itself into a model for fire prevention by redesigning everything from hydrants to entire streets.
A CITY SHAPED BY FIRE
REBUILDING WITH RESILIENCE
DESIGNING A FIRE RESILIENT CITY
Urban planning became central to Hakodate’s defence strategy.
At the foot of Mount Hakodate – an inactive volcano and the city's highest point – streets such as Hachimanzaka and Nijukenzaka were widened as part of a redesign aimed at slowing the spread of fires.
These streets form part of a broader “green belt”, a network of wide roads and open spaces that act as firebreaks. In some areas, roads have been expanded to as wide as 55m, reducing the risk of flames spreading from one area to another.
“As a result, this area did not burn down (in the Great Fire of Hakodate). The landscape from the time of the port's opening still exists,” said the city’s mayor Jun Oizumi.