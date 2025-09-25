Japan’s ruling party race heats up as candidates spar over economy, foreign policy in closely watched debate

FOREIGN POLICY AND RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE

The candidates were also pressed on their views regarding Palestinian statehood, amid recent moves by Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state.



Japan is not among the more than 150 United Nations members that recognise it as a sovereign state, though Ishiba has said it is a matter of “when” rather than “if” - a point echoed by some party presidential candidates.



“It’s about when we will do it,” said 64-year-old Yoshimasa Hayashi, the top government spokesman in Ishiba's Cabinet who has a wealth of ministerial experience.



“We moved one step forward. There are countries that have done it. We will watch if that has led to a good result.”



Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi - one of the top favourites to succeed Ishiba, according to media polls - was more cautious.



“If I become prime minister and (party) president, I will be sure to be briefed in detail on international affairs for comprehensive decision-making,” said the 44-year-old.



Another frontrunner, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, criticised Ishiba’s foreign policy record.



“The security environment around Japan is extremely severe,” said the 64-year-old, who lost to Ishiba in the previous run-off.



“We are in the front line of nuclear states. They are all our neighbours. We have to be able to defend ourselves,” she added. “On Japan’s diplomacy, its presence is weakening.”