Japan's likely next prime minister Sanae Takaichi wrestles coalition backlash

TOKYO: Japan's likely next premier Sanae Takaichi is already facing criticism from her ruling party's long-time coalition partner, a rift that could delay or, in an extreme scenario, jeopardise her premiership.

Hardline conservative Takaichi, selected to head the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a weekend vote, on Tuesday (Oct 7) met with the leader of her party's moderate partner Komeito to discuss its concerns about some of her positions.

While Takaichi is expected to win approval in parliament to become Japan's first female premier later this month, it is not guaranteed as the ruling coalition does not have a majority.

If the coalition splits, Takaichi may seek to broker alliances with other parties including the fiscally-expansionist Democratic Party for the People (DPP), further fraying investor nerves about one of the world's most indebted countries.

"Everybody does think that Takaichi probably has the upper hand," said Kei Okamura, managing director at asset manager Neuberger Berman in Tokyo. "It's just a matter of how big of a hand that is."

The yen hit an eight-month low against the US dollar on Wednesday, a move some strategists attributed to the political hiatus and the prospect of a tie-up with the DPP, which advocates for tax cuts and easy monetary policy.

"This is a problem for those hoping for continued fiscal prudence," said Mizuho strategist Jordan Rochester.

A vote in parliament had been due to take place around Oct 15, but is likely to be pushed back as coalition talks rumble on, LDP sources said.

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit Japan at the end of the month.