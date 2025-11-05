Japan sends troops to combat deadly wave of bear attacks

KAZUNO: Japan's military deployed troops to the country's mountainous north on Wednesday (Nov 5) to help trap bears after an urgent request from local authorities struggling to cope with a wave of attacks.

The operation began in the town of Kazuno, where residents for weeks have been told to avoid the thick forests that surround it, stay home after dark and carry bells to deter bears that might forage near their homes for food.

There have been more than 100 bear attacks with a record 12 people killed across Japan in the year since April, according to the environment ministry. Two-thirds of those deaths were in Akita prefecture, where Kazuno is located, and nearby Iwate.

"As bears continue to enter populated areas in many regions and injuries from bear attacks increase daily, we absolutely cannot afford to put off bear countermeasures," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato told a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Authorities in Akita say bear sightings have jumped sixfold this year to more than 8,000, prompting the prefecture's governor to request help from Japan's Self-Defence Forces last week.