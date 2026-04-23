Japan's Nikkei crosses 60,000 level for the first time on tech rally

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average crossed the 60,000 level for the first time on Thursday (Apr 23), as SoftBank Group and other technology stocks gained and risk sentiment improved after United States President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran.

The Nikkei was last up 0.34 per cent at 59,790, as of 12.10pm (8.10pm, Singapore time). The broader Topix was down 0.7 per cent at 3,718.59.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron up 2.65 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively.

Technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 8.9 per cent.

Fibre optic cable maker Fujikura gained 1 per cent.

Trump said the indefinite extension of the ceasefire followed a request by Pakistani mediators. However, the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect, and Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Of all the Nikkei components, 42 stocks rose and 158 fell, with five trading flat.