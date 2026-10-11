'Everyone is angry': Okinawans fearful and frustrated after alleged killing by US Marine

According to police, a US marine stationed on Okinawa was arrested on suspicion of killing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in Naha and stealing her wallet.

Local media reported she was choked to death and that the Marine is denying the allegations.

"Honestly, my first reaction was: 'Not again'," said Airi Hiane, a 23-year-old cafe worker.

"If they're going to maintain that presence here, they need to follow the rules. Otherwise, it's hard to feel like we can move forward together."

But Hiane acknowledged it "difficult to demand that it (the US military) be removed entirely", and other residents also said that Americans were important to many local businesses.

Military base-related income accounts for around five per cent of the region's annual total, and some argue that the bases create jobs.

Japan - which has a pacificist constitution - also relies on US military might as a deterrent against any potential attack, and has emphasised the importance of American soldiers being garrisoned, trained and on standby 24/7.

For Americans living on the island, there were fears that the latest incident would create tensions within the community.

Stephen Butler, a bar owner in Naha, acknowledged that "it does not look good for the rest of us that are here, that want to be here peacefully and enjoy the culture".

His bar "Sidelines" was also suffering after US forces were barred on Wednesday from drinking alcohol for 48 hours in the wake of the murder.

But he also said that "relationships are good" between locals and foreigners on the island.

"I've been here a very long time, and I know all the other owners in the area ... There's always a lot of respect."

For resident Kakazu, her problem is with the US forces specifically.

"It's terrifying," she said, before adding in an apparent plea to authorities: "Please, I'm begging you, do something to stop this."