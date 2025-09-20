Japan does not plan to recognise Palestinian state for now, foreign minister says

TOKYO: Japan does not plan to recognise a Palestinian state at UN meetings this month, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday.

But he also said that for Tokyo, which supports a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, it is not a matter of whether to recognise a Palestinian state, but when to recognise it.

"I'm aware voices calling for the recognition as a state are getting louder in the international community as well as in Japan," Iwaya told a press conference.

"But the government has a responsibility to look hard into what will really lead to a two-state solution and to make diplomatic efforts towards that direction."

A handful of US allies are preparing to recognise a Palestinian state as world leaders meet at the UN General Assembly in New York next week in the hope of putting pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and seek long-term peace.