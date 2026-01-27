Japan's beloved last pandas leave for China as ties fray

TOKYO: Two popular pandas are set to leave Tokyo for China on Tuesday (Jan 27), leaving Japan without any of the beloved bears for the first time in 50 years as ties between the Asian neighbours fray.

Panda twins Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao were transported by truck out of Ueno Zoological Gardens, their birthplace, disappointing many Japanese fans who have grown attached to the furry four-year-olds.

"Although I can't see them, I came to share the same air with them and to say, 'Hope you'll be OK,'" one woman visiting the zoo told public broadcaster NHK.

The pandas' abrupt return was announced last month during a diplomatic spat that began when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted that Tokyo could intervene militarily in the event of an attack on Taiwan.

Her comment provoked the ire of Beijing, which regards the island as its own territory.