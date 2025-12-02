Japan weighing missile export to Philippines, a move that could test its strained ties with China

TOKYO: Japan is reportedly weighing the export of an air-defence missile system to the Philippines - a potential move that risks further irking China amid a diplomatic row between the East Asian neighbours.

Tokyo has held informal talks with Manila on the possible export of the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, Kyodo News reported on Sunday (Nov 30), citing sources. Other Japanese news outlets have carried the report.

The Japanese-developed Type 03 missile system has a range of about 50km and can intercept both aircraft and cruise missiles, according to reports. It is the same system Tokyo plans to deploy on Yonaguni, an island about 110km off Taiwan’s east coast.

A “substantive study” of the export to the Philippines is expected to commence when Tokyo scraps rules limiting defence equipment transfers - a revision that could take place next year, according to the Kyodo News report.

Japan’s current guidelines limit defence equipment exports to security partners for five non-combat purposes - rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

Manila has expressed interest to Tokyo in acquiring the Type 03 system for its military, Kyodo News reported.

The Philippines is facing heightened friction with China in the disputed South China Sea, where confrontations between their vessels have become more frequent.

Neither the Japanese nor the Philippine government has publicly confirmed the reported discussions on the possible export of the Type 03 missile system.

