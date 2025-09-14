Logo
Logo

East Asia

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea
An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Aug 13, 2025. (File photo: Reuters/Adrian Portugal)
14 Sep 2025 09:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China’s military said on Sunday (Sep 14) that it had conducted "routine" patrols in the South China Sea and warned the Philippines against any provocations, according to a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command.

The spokesperson said the Philippines must immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Chinese troops will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in the region, the spokesperson added.

China claims almost all the South China Sea - a waterway carrying more than US$3 trillion of annual commerce - despite overlapping claims by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

 

 

Related:

Source: Reuters/as

Related Topics

South China Sea China Philippines
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement