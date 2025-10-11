Japan’s main opposition party eyes unified PM candidate to block Sanae Takaichi

TOKYO: Japan's biggest opposition party will seek to support a unified candidate with other groups in a bid to block Sanae Takaichi's election as prime minister, media reported after the ruling coalition collapsed.

Junior partner Komeito quit its 26-year alliance with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday (Oct 10), putting in peril Takaichi's bid to become the country's first woman premier.

Conservative Takaichi was elected as the new LDP president a week ago but needs the approval of parliament to secure the top job.

"This is a once-in-a-decade chance for a change of government," said Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the business Nikkei daily reported late Friday.

Komeito's decision to quit the alliance that has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for 25 years sank Japan into a new political crisis.

Speaking during the recording of a Nikkei podcast, which has yet to be released, Noda said he would urge the opposition to unite behind a single candidate.

He said that person could potentially be Yuichiro Tamaki, who heads the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) and said on Friday he was willing to stand.

However, there are significant policy differences between the DDP and CDP, which could reportedly scupper cooperation.