Record rain in Japan kills at least 6, leaves thousands stranded at Narita airport

TOKYO: Record rainfall left thousands of travellers stranded at Tokyo's Narita airport on Friday (Aug 14) morning as flooding in the surrounding area disrupted transport and knocked out power to homes. At least six people were killed, reported local media, citing authorities.

The torrential downpours late on Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

More than 360mm of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Chiba prefecture, which adjoins the capital Tokyo, inundating roads and railways.

Those killed included a man in his 60s or 70s found floating in a flooded road and a 66-year-old woman stuck in her submerged car, the Chiba Prefecture Disaster Management Office said.

The third fatality was a man of unknown age found collapsed on the street, and the fourth was a person of undetermined gender and age.

As of Friday noon, public broadcaster NHK reported an additional two people dead, putting the total death toll at six.