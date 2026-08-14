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Record rain in Japan kills at least 6, leaves thousands stranded at Narita airport
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East Asia

Record rain in Japan kills at least six, leaves thousands stranded at Narita airport

The torrential downpours late on Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

Record rain in Japan kills at least 6, leaves thousands stranded at Narita airport

An aerial view of flooded areas after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

14 Aug 2026 09:22AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2026 03:55PM)
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TOKYO: Record rainfall left thousands of travellers stranded at Tokyo's Narita airport on Friday (Aug 14) morning as flooding in the surrounding area disrupted transport and knocked out power to homes. At least six people were killed, reported local media, citing authorities. 

The torrential downpours late on Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

More than 360mm of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Chiba prefecture, which adjoins the capital Tokyo, inundating roads and railways.

Those killed included a man in his 60s or 70s found floating in a flooded road and a 66-year-old woman stuck in her submerged car, the Chiba Prefecture Disaster Management Office said.

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The third fatality was a man of unknown age found collapsed on the street, and the fourth was a person of undetermined gender and age. 

As of Friday noon, public broadcaster NHK reported an additional two people dead, putting the total death toll at six.

Meanwhile, close to 26,000 households across Chiba prefecture were without power, the disaster management office said.

A total of 45 houses flooded in cities such as Ichikawa, Kashiwa and Sakura. Another 39 homes saw water seeping in below the floorboards.

Hundreds spent the night in shelters in Chiba, NHK reported, showing cars in flood water up to their headlights in Kashiwa city.

This aerial photo shows submerged cars after heavy rain in Oamishirasato, Chiba prefecture, Japan, on Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: AP/Kyodo News/Kota Endo)

"This case was an extremely unusual situation, even by Japan's historical weather standards," Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai told reporters on Friday morning. "I have responded to many disasters in the past, but I have never experienced a case like this."

"This is shaping up to be an unprecedented level of heavy rain," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official had told a news conference on Thursday.

An aerial view of flooded areas after heavy rain in Sakura, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: Kyodo/via REUTERS)

The transport disruption left around 7,000 people stranded at Narita, an airport spokesperson said, adding that all flights are scheduled to operate normally on Friday. Japan Airlines said some flights may experience delays but no cancellations are currently expected.

Users on social media said that airport staff handed out free water, food and sleeping bags.

"I never thought I'd spend the night at the airport but it is what it is and we are learning," one stranded air traveller told NHK.

"We're never going to forget this trip," he said.

Passengers line up to enter the train station at the Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on Aug 14, 2026, after many of the train lines to the airport were closed. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

A traveller from the United Kingdom who gave his name as Philip told AFP that he had to go through a nine-hour journey, including a taxi ride, before finally arriving at the airport early on Friday morning.   

With a sleeping bag in hand, he said he has "just been trying to get some sleep and watching Netflix now". 

"Just get on with it, really. Nothing else you can do," he said.

People stranded due to heavy rain crowd Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)
A passenger sleeps at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

Major highways in Chiba, including routes linking Narita airport, one of Japan's main international transport hubs, with central Tokyo, remained closed, forcing drivers onto alternative routes and causing heavy traffic, according to highway operator NEXCO East.

Several rail services remained suspended on Friday morning, though some trains connecting Narita to Tokyo had resumed operations.

Hundreds of people were also left stranded in Chiba station due to suspended train services, an AFP journalist saw.

People line up in front of the check-in counter in the departure hall of Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)
People stay at a makeshift evacuation centre set up at the Chiba prefectural government office for those unable to return home, as public transportation is disrupted following torrential rain in Chiba, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Aug 14, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

"This happened all of a sudden so it was a complete surprise. The power is out so I'm worried whether I can open my business in the next couple of days," a woman in Chiba's Ichikawa city told NHK on Thursday.

The level-5 warnings of heavy rain were all downgraded to level-4 as of Friday morning.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is making extreme weather more frequent, prolonged and intense. 

Related:

Source: Agencies/rk/rl

Related Topics

Japan heavy rain climate change
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