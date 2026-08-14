Record rain in Japan kills four, leaves thousands stranded at Narita airport

TOKYO: Record rainfall left thousands of travellers stranded at Tokyo's Narita airport on Friday (Aug 14) morning as flooding in the surrounding area disrupted transport, knocked out power to homes and claimed at least four lives.

The torrential downpours late on Thursday triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.

More than 360 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Chiba prefecture, which adjoins the capital Tokyo, inundating roads and railways.

Tokyo Electric Power Company said that as of 5.30am on Friday (4.30am, Singapore time), about 27,000 households in Chiba, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures were without power, NHK reported.

Authorities said four deaths have been confirmed so far, including at least one person trapped in a submerged vehicle. Soldiers have been dispatched to the area to help with relief efforts.

"This case was an extremely unusual situation, even by Japan's historical weather standards," Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai told reporters on Friday morning. "I have responded to many disasters in the past, but I have never experienced a case like this."

"This is shaping up to be an unprecedented level of heavy rain," a Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) official had told a news conference on Thursday.