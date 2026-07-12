Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket

TOKYO: Japan's space agency said on Saturday (Jul 11) its prototype reusable rocket successfully completed the first lift-off and landing test, marking a step forward in the cost-cutting technology dominated by SpaceX.

The prototype, launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)'s test site in Noshiro, Akita region, reached a height of about 10m and then landed.

The flight lasted about 40 seconds, according to JAXA.

"I feel we have put a great deal of time and effort into this, and now that the prototype has taken off and landed without problem, I must say I feel a great sense of relief," JAXA's Takashi Ito, who led the launch, told reporters.

Ito said the agency will review data to fully determine the success of the test, but he is "confident" that it "obtained very useful data".