Why a snap election is a gamble for Japan's prime minister

Japan is preparing for a snap lower-house election that could reshape the country’s political balance at a moment of economic strain and regional uncertainty.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi - who has only been in the top job for about three months - has set the election date for Feb 8 to capitalise on soaring public support to shore up her coalition government. Takaichi has already made a mark by bringing forward an increase in defence spending, unveiling the biggest extra budget since pandemic restrictions were eased, and ruffling feathers in China over her comments on Taiwan.

Her forthright approach and a perceived shift to a more nationalist stance have given her the highest opinion poll ratings in more than a decade.

At the same time, she’s putting her leadership - and the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party’s grip on power - to a public test amid voter anger over living costs and a steady exodus of younger voters to other parties.

The election outcome will determine not just who governs in Tokyo, but how confidently Japan can pursue its economic, security and diplomatic ambitions at home and abroad.

WHAT'S THE ELECTION ABOUT?

The election is to vote in the 465 members of the House of Representatives - the lower house in Japan’s legislature, known as the Diet. It is the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers, with an overriding power to pass budgets and choose the prime minister.

Of the 465 seats, 289 are single-member constituencies, where the candidate with the most votes in a particular district wins. The remaining 176 seats are filled by proportional representation, where voters cast a ballot for a particular party and seats are allocated based on the share of the vote across larger regional areas. This allows parties to strategise and form tactical alliances to win seats.