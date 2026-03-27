Pokemon shop employee stabbed to death in Tokyo's commercial district

TOKYO: An employee at a Pokemon merchandise shop was stabbed to death in Tokyo's commercial district on Thursday (Mar 26), and the suspected assailant also died after stabbing himself, shocking shoppers during the children's spring break season in Japan.

The woman, in her 20s, was stabbed in her neck at 7.16pm local time (6.16pm, Singapore time) in a commercial complex by a man also in his 20s, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said.

The attacker then stabbed himself in the neck, the police said, adding that both the attacker and victim were in critical condition when they were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead.

The victim was an employee of the Pokemon store on the second floor of the popular Sunshine City building.

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Broadcaster TV Asahi said the perpetrator was wielding knives in both hands.

The motive remains unclear, local media reported.