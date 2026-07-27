As Japan swelters, staying cool amid a summer heatwave becomes a way of life
People in Japan are turning to cooling gadgets and changing daily routines as an intense heatwave disrupts sports events and sends thousands to hospital.
TOKYO: As Japan endures one of its hottest summers on record, trying to stay cool has become part of everyday life.
On the streets of Tokyo, the intensity of the summer heat is hard to miss.
Elderly residents stop by the roadside to rest. Some people carry handheld fans, while others walk under UV-blocking umbrellas or wear cooling neck rings.
I witnessed a passer-by hand an elderly person an ice pack – a small act of kindness in a country trying to cope with the intense heat.
Retailers have dedicated shelves to cooling products, from handheld fans and UV-blocking umbrellas to neck rings made with phase-change materials that freeze after being chilled.
Mari Watanabe, a market analyst, said she uses a portable fan and sun umbrella to cope with the heat, and drinks homemade frozen ginger ale to cool down.
Outdoor workers are often seen wearing jackets fitted with fans to cope with the heat.
For some, the extreme temperatures have reshaped daily routines.
Office worker Kana Sato said she used to set a timer to turn off her air conditioner overnight while she slept. Now, she keeps it running until morning to get through the stifling nights.
It is not just sleeping habits that are changing. For some residents, rest days now revolve around finding shade, air conditioning or other cool indoor spaces.
Hongjin Park, a Korean living in Tokyo, spends his days off at a nearby cafe or the gym to escape the heat, while airing his home.
Even Japan’s famously punctual train system has not been spared. In Tokyo, I repeatedly saw commuter services delayed after passengers fell ill on board, despite air-conditioned carriages.
After relatively mild weather in June and early July, temperatures surged from mid-July.
Last week, Japan recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days – an unprecedented streak. The mercury peaked at 41.1 degrees Celsius in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture.
The prolonged heat has even prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to expand its vocabulary. Earlier this year, it introduced the term kokushobi - or "cruelly hot days" - for days when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, following the country's punishing summer in 2025.
HEAT TAKES A TOLL ON PUBLIC HEALTH
According to Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency, 10,857 people were taken to hospital for heatstroke in the week of Jul 13, more than double the previous week’s 4,580.
Fourteen people died, while more than 300 were left in serious condition. Osaka recorded the highest number of heatstroke cases, followed by Aichi and Tokyo.
Authorities have issued heatstroke alerts across most of Japan’s 47 prefectures. People have been urged to stay indoors, use air conditioning, drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and check on elderly people and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat.
The relentless heat is also taking a toll on one of Japan's biggest summer traditions.
Summer is usually peak season for high school sporting competitions, but the city of Nagoya in Aichi prefecture suspended a local high school track and field meet on Jul 21 and Jul 22 due to extreme temperatures.
Professional sport has also been affected. A minor league baseball game on Jul 22 was called off midway after several players complained of feeling unwell.
The forecast offers little comfort. The national met agency expects above-average temperatures nationwide over the next three months, signalling that Japan's punishing summer is far from over.