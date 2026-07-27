As Japan swelters, staying cool amid a summer heatwave becomes a way of life

TOKYO: As Japan endures one of its hottest summers on record, trying to stay cool has become part of everyday life.

On the streets of Tokyo, the intensity of the summer heat is hard to miss.

Elderly residents stop by the roadside to rest. Some people carry handheld fans, while others walk under UV-blocking umbrellas or wear cooling neck rings.

I witnessed a passer-by hand an elderly person an ice pack – a small act of kindness in a country trying to cope with the intense heat.

Retailers have dedicated shelves to cooling products, from handheld fans and UV-blocking umbrellas to neck rings made with phase-change materials that freeze after being chilled.

Mari Watanabe, a market analyst, said she uses a portable fan and sun umbrella to cope with the heat, and drinks homemade frozen ginger ale to cool down.

Outdoor workers are often seen wearing jackets fitted with fans to cope with the heat.