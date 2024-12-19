Making art with trash: Japanese firm turns eyeshadow, face powders into paint

TOKYO: One Japanese man is on a mission to save cosmetics that would otherwise end up in trash cans.

He founded Mangata, a firm that uses makeup products - such as face powder and eyeshadow that have expired or are not meant for sale - to make paint, ink, acrylic, prints and even brightly-coloured concrete for construction.

The idea to upcycle these beauty products was sparked by his experience as a former researcher for cosmetics firm Kose, said founder Hisanori Tanaka.

“I worked with samples at the production stage and had to discard (some products) along the way. I felt guilty about creating waste,” he told CNA.