Japan calls for de-escalation of Iran conflict

TOKYO: Japan called on Monday (Jun 23) for de-escalation of the conflict in Iran and said US strikes demonstrated Washington's determination to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Japan also said it was "extremely regrettable" the situation between Israel and Iran had escalated into a cycle of retaliation, according to Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

"Japan continues to strongly hope that the path to dialogue will be reopened by efforts toward a resolution of Iran's nuclear issue through talks between the US and Iran," Iwaya said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump said the US had "obliterated" Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba earlier this month condemned Israel's military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, saying deployment for military use "cannot be absolutely condemned".

When asked about the US strike during a regular press conference, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the situation was different from Israel's action against Iran on Jun 13.

"The US government has been seriously pursuing dialogue, and that even after the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran began, the US has continued to call for dialogue with Iran," Hayashi said.

Iran says its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes and denies it intends to build nuclear weapons