Japan wraps up unexpectedly successful World Expo

TOKYO: Japan brings down the curtain on Monday (Oct 13) on the six-month World Expo, having surmounted initially tepid public enthusiasm, contaminated fountains and swarms of pesky flies to welcome more than 27 million visitors.

Expo 2025's star attraction, the Grand Ring – the world's largest wooden structure, surrounding all the country pavilions – has proven such a hit that a high school student has even launched a petition to save it.

Currently, the plan is for a 200m section of the ring, the work of renowned Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto, to be preserved on an artificial island in host city Osaka.

But the nearly 7,000 petitioners say they want it saved in its entirety.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"At the moment I stepped onto the ring, something inside me changed," the Osaka school student who began the campaign said, writing on the online petition site.

"Standing beneath the 20-metre-high wooden roof, I felt the warmth of the wood seep through my entire body, filling me with an indescribable emotion."

Japan had feared scant media and public interest would make the Expo a flop.

But organisers say the event – which involved around 160 countries and regions showcasing their technology, culture and food – will likely turn a profit of at least 23 billion yen (US$150 million), thanks in part to strong ticket sales.