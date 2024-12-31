South Korean airport embankment in focus after deadly Jeju Air crash

SEOUL: South Korea ramped up investigations on Tuesday (Dec 31) into the cause of its deadliest domestic air accident as police scrambled to identify victims, while families of those killed in this week's crash of a Jeju Air jet pushed for more details.

All 175 passengers and four of the six crew were killed when the Boeing 737-800 belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway at Muan International Airport on Sunday, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into an embankment holding navigation equipment.

But remarks in the airport's operating manual, uploaded early in 2024, said the embankment was too close to the end of the runway and recommended that the location of the equipment be reviewed during a planned expansion.

A transport ministry official said authorities would need to check the document before replying to questions, however.

On Monday, South Korea's Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation.