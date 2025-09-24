South Korea's ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee goes on trial in corruption case

SEOUL: South Korea opened a criminal trial Wednesday (Sep 24) for the wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, marking the first time an ex-first lady has faced trial, after her husband was removed from office over a martial law bid.

Kim Keon Hee was arrested in August on a range of charges, including stock manipulation and corruption. She appeared in person at the Seoul Central District Court, escorted by guards.

Dressed in a dark suit with her hair tied back, the former first lady wore a badge on her chest bearing her inmate number: 4398.

The trial began with the court confirming her identity and her occupation, to which she replied briefly: "I am unemployed."

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

She also gave her date of birth and declined to request a jury trial.

The case means South Korea now has both a former president and a former first lady simultaneously facing criminal proceedings.

Kim has long faced scrutiny, with lingering questions about her alleged role in stock manipulation.

Public criticism was reignited in 2022 when a left-wing pastor filmed himself presenting her with a Dior handbag, which she appeared to accept.