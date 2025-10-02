South Korea President Lee orders crackdown on anti-Chinese, anti-foreigner rallies

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday (Oct 2) ordered a crackdown on anti-Chinese and anti-foreigner rallies he said are harming the country's image and the economy, live TV showed.

Far-right groups have been holding anti-Chinese rallies, some specifically targeting the Chinese Communist Party, since before the government started allowing visa-free entry to tourists from China at the start of this week.

South Korean companies are hoping to profit from an increase in tourism from the pilot visa policy, with large retail chains rolling out programmes to target Chinese arrivals and widening payment options to accept Chinese apps.

"Who would want to go to a country to sightsee and buy things when the people revile them for no reason?" Lee told a meeting of senior presidential aides.

"We must completely banish self-destructive and totally useless behaviour that damages our national interests and national image," he said.

The visa-free programme is due to run until June next year.

He ordered a crackdown on activities inciting actions that threaten the safety of foreign tourists and special measures to stop "racial hatred".

Lee has been working to improve ties with South Korea's Asian neighbour ahead of an expected visit by President Xi Jinping for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that starts on Oct 31.