NBA’s China comeback: After a six-year timeout, the league looks to rebound

“The China fans are some of our biggest supporters,” American basketball star Michael Porter Jr of the Brooklyn Nets told reporters on the sidelines at the arena.



“There are so many fans out here so I think coming out here and being able to play in front of them is definitely a blessing for us and for them.”

Phoenix Suns’ star player Devin Booker shared his excitement and hailed the importance of the NBA’s return to China.



“The game of basketball touches everywhere in the world, but especially in China,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s super important (as) we have a big fan base out here in China, and we have Chinese players in the NBA.”

“Just seeing the reaction of the fans, their faces lit up just upon our arrival. So it’s important for us and for the league to be here in person and doing this.”

“They weren’t going to stay out forever. It was really a question of just how long and here we are,” Mark Dreyer, a Beijing-based media and sports analyst, told CNA.

Their return had been a year in the making, Dreyer said.

​​“They wanted to let the temperature come down,” Dreyer said, referring to the political fallout after a team official tweeted his support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

“That was 2019.”

Then the pandemic hit. “That was basically (another) three years,” he said, noting that it takes time to sort out scheduling and post-pandemic logistics.

The choice of Macau - a special administrative region - as the staging ground for its return was also a savvy, strategic decision, he added.

“It’s China, but it’s not,” Dreyer said. “If there's anyone who still harbours any ill feelings towards the NBA in China, they are not flying to Macau to protest.”

“The only people going (to the matches) are die-hard fans who have missed seeing their heroes in the flesh.”