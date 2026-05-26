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North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul
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East Asia

North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul

South Korea, the United States and Japan were "maintaining a state of full readiness" and closely sharing intelligence, Seoul's military said.

North Korea fires ballistic missile into Yellow Sea: Seoul

A woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on May 26, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Pedro Pardo)

26 May 2026 03:27PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 03:37PM)
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SEOUL: North Korea launched several projectiles, including a ballistic missile, into the Yellow Sea on Tuesday (May 26), South Korea's military said.

Pyongyang has conducted a flurry of missile tests in recent weeks, and analysts have said the diplomatically isolated state may be trying to take advantage of eroding international norms to cement its nuclear status.

The North has also repeatedly shunned efforts by the South Korean government to improve relations, repeatedly calling Seoul its most "hostile" adversary.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday they had detected the launches of "several projectiles", including a short-range ballistic missile, into the Yellow Sea from the North Korean city of Chongju at around 1pm (12pm, Singapore time).

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The Yellow Sea is the body of water separating the Korean peninsula from China.

The missiles flew about 80km, Seoul's military said, adding that it was analysing their specifications and flight range, and had "strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for possible additional launches".

South Korea, its main security partner the United States, and Japan were "maintaining a state of full readiness" and closely sharing intelligence, Seoul's military said.

The launch was North Korea's first in 37 days and its eighth this year.

In April, Pyongyang conducted another such test to "verify the characteristics and power of a cluster bomb warhead", its state media said at the time.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported last week, citing unnamed government sources, that Chinese President Xi Jinping would likely visit North Korea sometime this week.

China is North Korea's main economic and political backer, though Pyongyang has drawn closer to Russia in recent years.

Neither Beijing nor Pyongyang have yet confirmed Xi's visit.

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Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

North Korea ballistic missile South Korea
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