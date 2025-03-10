Logo
East Asia

North Korea calls US-South Korea drills a dangerous provocative act
North Korea calls US-South Korea drills a dangerous provocative act

A North Korean flag flutters at the village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, Feb 7, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

10 Mar 2025 06:44AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2025 06:45AM)
SEOUL: The North Korea Foreign Ministry said US-South Korea joint military exercises are "a dangerous provocative act", state media KCNA reported on Monday (Mar 10).

Annual South Korean and US military exercises called Freedom Shield are due to begin on Monday and run until Mar 20.

They aim to strengthen the readiness of the alliance for threats such as North Korea, the South Korean military said earlier.

North Korea has traditionally called for these joint exercises to be called off, branding them as a prelude to invasion.

"This is a dangerous provocative act of leading the acute situation on the Korean peninsula, which may spark off a physical conflict between the two sides by means of an accidental single shot, to the extreme point," the Foreign Ministry said, according to KCNA.

The drills will harm US security, the ministry added.

Source: Reuters/rj

