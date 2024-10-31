Dozens of North Koreans defectors caught by secret police 'vanish', says rights group

SEOUL: More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday (Oct 31).

The Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) released a report detailing patterns of enforced disappearances through its study based on interviews with 62 North Korean escapees in South Korea.

Tens of thousands of North Koreans have defected in the decades since the Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice, with many of those caught or repatriated sent to prison camps or other detention facilities before being released.

The group identified 113 people in 66 disappearance cases, including the cases in an archive run with other international organisations, as well as maps depicting transfer routes.

Of the 113, 80 per cent, or 90 people, were arrested inside North Korea and the rest in China or Russia, with about 30 per cent disappearing since leader Kim Jong Un took power in late 2011.

Almost 40 per cent of them went missing after being caught trying to flee the country, while 26 per cent took responsibility for another family member's crime. Nearly 9 per cent were accused of being in touch with those in South Korea or other countries.

More than 81 per cent vanished after being transferred to and detained by the Ministry of State Security (MSS), the North's secret police known as "bowibu", according to the report.

An interviewee who defected to the South in 2018 from the Chinese border city of Hyesan said his friend was arrested by the MSS while trying to recover a Chinese mobile phone hidden in the mountains, and was now rumoured to have died.

"Once (the MSS) finds call records with South Korea, they are considered serious offences," the interviewee was quoted in the report as saying.