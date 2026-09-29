North Korean DMZ landmine blasts 'violation of armistice': Seoul

SEOUL: The blasts that wounded three South Korean soldiers last week were apparently caused by North Korean mines, Seoul said Tuesday (Sep 29), adding it was an armistice violation that would prompt "corresponding measures".

One troop lost a foot due to the explosions in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the heavily mined buffer zone that has divided the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice.

The northern and southern boundaries of the zone are among the world's most heavily fortified frontiers and landmine incidents have previously heightened tensions between the two Koreas.

Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul's comments came a day after his ministry said North Korean mines were "highly suspected" of causing the two explosions last week.

"This is a clear violation of the armistice agreement, and since North Korea bears responsibility, we will take corresponding measures," he told a parliamentary hearing, when asked whether the military had tentatively concluded that the mine was North Korean.

Kang said South Korean forces were in the DMZ to clear the area in advance of an operation with the UN Command to assess terrain changes caused by North Korean forces south of the Military Demarcation Line, which marks the nations' effective border.

The mine detectors used by the officials were the "latest models", the minister said, but detection efforts were hampered by dense vegetation in the area, noting that "clearing all the vegetation as they advanced was difficult".

"Our current assessment is that the mines may not have been detected because the detectors were being operated too far above the ground," he said.

At the hearing, Yang Jin-hyeok of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told lawmakers that a site investigation earlier on Tuesday discovered an unexploded North Korean plastic anti-personnel mine.

Kang told lawmakers the military "has a range of necessary measures at our disposal, and we will implement them in stages", without giving details.

Seoul and Pyongyang remain technically at war since the Korean conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.