North Korea's Kim oversees drill showcasing new tank: State media

"Watching with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge, shaking the earth, he (Kim) expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army," the agency reported.

"We have attained great successes and progress in modernising the tank-building industry," KCNA quoted Kim as saying. "I am sure that no armoured weapon with as strong self-defensive capability as that of this tank exists in the world."

The drill comes amid heightened regional tensions, following recent North Korean missile tests and just-concluded springtime military exercises by South Korea and the United States.