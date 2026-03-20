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North Korea's Kim oversees drill showcasing new tank: State media
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East Asia

North Korea's Kim oversees drill showcasing new tank: State media

According to state media, North Korea's new battle tank possesses advanced mobility, firepower and defensive systems, including protection against missiles and drones.

North Korea's Kim oversees drill showcasing new tank: State media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae board a tank during their visit to the Pyongyang Training Base No 60 under the Capital City Defence Corps of the North Korean Army. (Photo: AFP/KCNA)

20 Mar 2026 09:23AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2026 09:40AM)
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SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large-scale military drill that showcased a new battle tank touted as a key part of the country's military modernisation, state media reported Friday (Mar 20).

The drill took place on Thursday at the Pyongyang Training Base No 60 and involved armoured units firing anti-tank missiles while rear sub-units targeted simulated enemy drones and helicopters, clearing the way for infantry and tanks, the Korean Central News Agency said.

According to KCNA, the tank possesses advanced mobility, firepower and defensive systems, including protection against missiles and drones.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Pyongyang Training Base No 60 under the Capital City Defence Corps of the North Korean Army. (Photo: AFP/KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae observe the tactical drill of infantrymen and tankmen's sub-units during their visit to the Pyongyang Training Base No 60 under the Capital City Defence Corps of the North Korean Army. (Photo: AFP/KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae visiting the Pyongyang Training Base No 60 under the Capital City Defence Corps of the North Korean Army. (Photo: AFP/KCNA)

"Watching with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge, shaking the earth, he (Kim) expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army," the agency reported.

"We have attained great successes and progress in modernising the tank-building industry," KCNA quoted Kim as saying. "I am sure that no armoured weapon with as strong self-defensive capability as that of this tank exists in the world."

The drill comes amid heightened regional tensions, following recent North Korean missile tests and just-concluded springtime military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

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Source: AFP/nh

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North Korea Kim Jong Un
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