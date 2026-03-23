North Korea's Kim Jong Un reappointed as president of state affairs

SEOUL: North Korea has re-elected Kim Jong Un as president of state affairs, state media reported on Monday (Mar 23).

Kim's reappointment as head of the authoritarian nation's highest policymaking and governing body, the State Affairs Commission, was announced by the state news agency KCNA.

Critics argue that elections in North Korea are pre-determined and designed to give the country's leadership a veneer of democratic legitimacy.

"The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the DPRK re-elected Comrade Kim Jong Un as President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the First Session, the first state affairs activity of its 15th term, on Mar 22," KCNA reported.

The report said the decision to re-elect Kim to the "top post" reflected "the unanimous will and desire of all the Korean people".