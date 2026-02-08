North Korea to hold party congress in February, first since 2021

SEOUL: North Korea's leadership will hold a party congress later this month, state media announced Sunday (Feb 8), in what will be the first such major gathering since 2021.

The decision was made Saturday in a meeting of top leaders of the country's ruling Workers Party of Korea (WPK), including Kim Jong Un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee adopted with unanimous approval a decision on opening the Ninth Congress of the WPK in Pyongyang, the capital of the revolution, in late February 2026," KCNA said.

The last party congress - the reclusive nuclear-armed nation's eighth - was held in January 2021.

At that gathering, Kim was named the party's General Secretary, a title previously reserved for his father and predecessor Kim Jong Il, in what analysts said was a move to reinforce his authority.

The congress is the ruling party's top gathering, a grand political set-piece that reinforces the regime's authority and can serve as a platform for announcements of policy shifts or elite personnel changes.

The 2021 meeting came just days before the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and at the height of North Korea's strict border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts described the choreographed messaging from the party congress as one of defiance towards the United States, after the breakdown in negotiations with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

Trump, who returned to power in January 2025, has expressed willingness to restart talks, but yet with little result.

Tensions have meanwhile remained high, with Pyongyang most recently outraged over South Korea's moves to develop nuclear submarine technology with the United States.