Trump says South Korea has approval to build nuclear-powered submarine

APPROVAL RAISES QUESTIONS

Lee's predecessors had wanted to build nuclear-powered submarines, but the US had opposed this idea for decades.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association, said the issue of South Korea acquiring such submarines "raises all sorts of questions.”

"As with the AUKUS deal, (South Korea) is probably looking for nuclear propulsion services suitable for subs, including the fuel, from the US," he said.

Kimball said such submarines usually involved the use of highly-enriched uranium and would "require a very complex new regime of safeguards" by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has a key role in implementing the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"It remains technically and militarily unnecessary for South Korea to acquire the technology to extract weapons-usable plutonium from spent fuel or to acquire uranium enrichment capabilities, which can also be used to produce nuclear weapons," he said.

"If the United States seeks to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons worldwide, the Trump administration should resist such overtures from allies as strongly as it works to deny adversary access to these dual-use technologies."

Jenny Town, who heads 38 North, a Korea-focused research group in Washington, said it was inevitable that South Korean demands for US cooperation on nuclear issues would grow, given recent allegations about Russian technical cooperation to help nuclear-armed North Korea make progress towards acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Kim Dong-yup, a North Korea studies professor at Kyungnam University, said the Lee-Trump summit had formalised a "transaction scheme of security guarantees and economic contributions" for maintaining the extended deterrence and alliance in exchange for South Korea's increased defence spending and nuclear-powered subs and US investments.

"In the end, this South Korea-US summit can be summarised in one word: the commercialisation of the alliance and the commodification of peace," he said. "The problem is that the balance of that deal was to maximise American interests rather than the autonomy of the Korean Peninsula."