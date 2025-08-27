South Korea bets big on reviving troubled US shipbuilding to woo Trump

PHILADELPHIA: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung leaned on promises to "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again" during his first official United States trip, as the two allies wrangle over other details of their trade and security agreements.

On Tuesday (Aug 27), Lee visited a shipyard owned by South Korea's Hanwha Group to highlight investment plans, a day after he met with US President Donald Trump for their summit.

Under a South Korean pledge to inject US$350 billion into US projects, shipbuilding has emerged as one of the most concrete areas of investment, with US$150 billion earmarked for the sector.

"The project I proposed to President Trump to Make American Shipbuilding Great Again is not just a vision to build huge warships and state-of-the-art ships," Lee said in a speech at the shipyard.

"It is a grand vision to restore a dream that has disappeared."

Trump says he wants to revitalise shipbuilding to keep up with China, the world's biggest shipbuilder and operator of the world's largest maritime fighting force.

The potential - and pitfalls - of that project were on display during Lee's visit to the shipyard, one of the largest in the US.

Hanwha, which acquired the facility last year, plans to spend US$5 billion and install two additional docks and three quays to take its output from less than two vessels a year to up to 20, it said on Tuesday.