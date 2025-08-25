South Korea's Lee faces pivotal test at first summit with Trump

WASHINGTON: South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung, will face a pivotal moment on Monday (Aug 25) when he meets United States President Donald Trump in Washington for their first summit, as the countries' decades-old alliance strains to confront rapid geopolitical changes.

Much is riding on the meeting for Lee, who took office in June after a snap election called after his conservative predecessor - feted in Washington for his hard line on North Korea - was removed for attempting to impose martial law.

South Korea's economy relies heavily on the US, Washington underwrites the country's security with troops and nuclear deterrence and Lee hopes to chart a balanced path of cooperating with the US while not antagonising top trade partner China.

South Korea has long come under targeted criticism from Trump, who has called it a "money machine" that takes advantage of American military protection.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Lee will seek to make a good impression, connect personally with Trump, and above all, avoid any unpleasant surprises, analysts said.

"For Lee, a no-news summit I think would be good," said Victor Cha of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

However, Cha said what Trump's aides produce for him to talk about at the meeting may be completely different from what President Trump wants to talk about.

Under heavy pressure from Trump's administration, South Korean negotiators secured a last-minute deal last month to avoid the harshest of tariffs but must still hammer out details of billions of dollars in promised investments.