North Korea can talk to US if it stops insisting on denuclearisation: Kim Jong Un

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there is no reason for the country to avoid dialogue with the United States if Washington stops insisting his country give up nuclear weapons, but he will never trade away the nuclear arsenal to be free of sanctions, state media reported on Monday (Sep 22).

In a speech at the Supreme People's Assembly on Sunday, Kim said he still has fond memories of US President Donald Trump, KCNA also reported.

The two leaders met three times during Trump's first presidency.

The comments come at a time when the new liberal government in Seoul is urging Trump to take the lead in reopening dialogue with Kim, six years after all peace talks with Pyongyang collapsed over a clash on sanctions and nuclear dismantlement.