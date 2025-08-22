Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with US over new China chip

TAIPEI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taipei on Friday (Aug 22) to visit chip foundry partner TSMC, as the biggest US company navigates rising friction between Washington and Beijing over access to its industry-leading AI chips.

"My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC," he told reporters, adding that he would only stay a few hours and leave after dinner with TSMC leaders, according to a live feed broadcast by local media at Taipei's Songshan airport, where he landed in a private jet.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US President Donald Trump earlier this month opened the door to the possibility of more advanced Nvidia chips beyond the H20 being sold in China.

Reuters earlier this week reported that Nvidia was working on a new chip tentatively named the B30A based on its latest Blackwell architecture that will be more powerful than the H20 model.

Asked about the B30A, Huang said Nvidia was in talks with the US over offering China a successor to its H20 chip, but that it was not their decision to make.

"It’s up to, of course, the US government, and we are in dialogue with them, but it is too soon to know." he said.

Complicating Nvidia's effort to retain market share in China has been allegations by Chinese state media that the US company's chips could pose security risks.

Authorities last week summoned Chinese tech firms about purchasing the H20, raising concerns about potential information security risks.

Huang said that shipping the H20 to China was not a national security concern and that the ability to ship the H20 chips to China was "very much appreciated".