Ousted South Korean President Yoon leaves official residence

SEOUL: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to his private home on Friday (Apr 11) from the official residence after his removal from office, with crowds of supporters turning out to greet his motorcade.

The ousted politician hugged and shook hands with some in the crowd, as people clutched "Yoon Again" placards, before departing in a police-led convoy.

The Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment last Friday, capping four months of unprecedented constitutional turmoil after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law in December sent shockwaves through Asia's fourth-largest economy.

South Korea will now hold a snap election on Jun 3, and questions remain over whether Yoon might still play a role given how his impeachment appears to have deepened polarisation in society and stirred up his conservative supporters.

Hundreds had gathered outside the gates of the official residence, where Yoon briefly stopped to hug and shake hands with supporters, some of whom were crying.

Yoon thanked his supporters for "defending freedom and sovereignty", as they have braved freezing temperatures to protest in recent months.

"Even in the bitter cold, your warmth and dedication brought comfort, and I carry that memory deeply in my heart," Yoon said in a statement released by his lawyers.