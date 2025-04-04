South Korea's ousted leader Yoon loses reckless gamble with martial law

SEOUL: South Korea's ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol, a brash ex-prosecutor who came to power by repeatedly defying setbacks and taking gambles, ultimately fell victim to political recklessness that led him to impose martial law, former colleagues say.

Dogged by personal scandals involving his wife, a bitter row with political opponents whom he called communist sympathisers, and party-room rifts, Yoon was removed from the presidency on Friday (Mar 4) in the third year of his five-year term.

The Constitutional Court upheld Yoon's impeachment by parliament, ruling unanimously that he violated his constitutional duty by briefly declaring martial law on Dec 3 with no justifiable grounds.

Yoon, 64, still faces a criminal trial on charges of masterminding insurrection when he mobilised troops to try to shut down an opposition-led parliament that he accused of trying to destroy the country.

He denies wrongdoing, arguing in court that his six-hour attempt at martial law was to protect the country from "anti-state forces".