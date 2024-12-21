Rival protests over South Korea's impeached President Yoon held in Seoul

SEOUL: Demonstrators supporting and opposing South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held rival protests several hundred metres apart in Seoul on Saturday (Dec 21), a week after he was impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

Yoon's presidential powers are suspended but he remains in office. He has not complied with various summonses by authorities investigating whether martial law, which he declared late on Dec 3 and rescinded hours later, constituted insurrection.

He has also not responded to attempts to contact him by the Constitutional Court, which decides whether to remove him from office or restore his presidential powers. The court plans to hold its first preparatory hearing on Friday.

Saturday's pro- and anti-Yoon protests were held in Gwanghwamun in the heart of the capital. There were no clashes as of 4pm local time.