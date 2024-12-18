South Korea's political turmoil could drag on for months as a stubborn Yoon clings to power

South Korean prosecutors are racing to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree, but the embattled leader is nowhere to be seen.

Yoon on Wednesday (Dec 18) skipped questioning by a joint investigation team consisting of the Defence Ministry, police and an anti-corruption investigative body, according to local media.

Investigators were also twice denied access to search his office for evidence.

Yoon has kept a low profile since making public remarks shortly after being impeached by parliament last Saturday. Authorities have not been able to contact or summon him since.