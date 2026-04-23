Samsung workers protest over huge pay gap with SK Hynix, threaten long strike

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea: Tens of thousands of Samsung Electronics workers rallied at a sprawling factory complex south of Seoul on Thursday (Apr 23), venting their anger over compensation levels ahead of a planned lengthy strike that could disrupt AI chip production.

Union organisers put the number of protesters at 40,000, making the demonstration the largest to date for Samsung, which has long been known for its union-busting tactics but saw workers walk out for the ⁠first time in 2024.

Should their demands not be met, they plan to strike for 18 days from May 21. That could delay shipments to customers, push up chip prices further and benefit rivals.

MANY WORKERS SAID TO LEAVE FOR RIVAL

Chief among workers' grievances is what they call a massive gap in bonus pay with crosstown rival SK Hynix, which beat Samsung to the punch in delivering high bandwidth memory for artificial intelligence chip units to Nvidia and other clients following the release of ChatGPT in late 2022.

That said, the AI boom has also helped Samsung's profits surge to record levels.

"In reality, many employees are leaving for SK Hynix," said Song Yong-gi, 39, who handles logistics tasks for an assembly line in Samsung's chip division.

"At the end of the day, more than 90 per cent of employees work for pay, and the compensation gap has become so wide that it's driving these moves," Song said.